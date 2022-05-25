Guendalina Tavassi has decided to leaveIsland of the Famous to return to Italy to his children. The former gieffina preferred not to continue her adventure and will soon return to our country together with Alessandro Iannoni, Blind and Licia Nunez who have decided to follow the same path.

While waiting for the return to Italy, Guendalina has returned to take possession of her social networks. No comment from her on her adventure, a budget or why she gave up, but a sentence addressed to her brother Edward who instead decided to continue the reality show and stay.

“Miss you already, my big brother” – wrote Guendalina under a photo that portrays her together and taken during the last episode aired last May 23rd.

In the shot they appear smiling and happy while Edoardo kisses her on the head before greeting her. Gwendolyn said he wanted to go back to her children and why she has to resolve matters.

The invitations from the studio and even from her father to stay, Gwendolyn decided to retire were nothing. Withdrawal which is concise in the meantime with the release of her ex-husbandended up in prison after having violated the restrictive decree that prevented him from approaching Gwendolyn after the mistreatment.

And the farewell of Gwendolyn obviously also affected his brother Edoardo. Man misses.

“I feel empty. When you see her getting on the boat and leaving you understand what is happening. In addition, Alessandro is also gone. I wanted us to go home all together, since we all came here together “- Edoardo said.

In the same mood Nicolas Vaporidis who was very attached to both Guendalina Tavassi and Alessandro. “Part of this very strong experience for us is over, it has changed. We formed a group that lived together for two months 24 hours a day. Seeing them leave was a touching moment for us ”.