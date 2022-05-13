After Blind, she too was forced into medical treatment.

After Blind also Guendalina Tavassi was forced to seek medical treatment atIsland of the Famous.

The announcement came directly from the production that made it known:

“Blind and Guendalina Tavassi are temporarily absent for medical checks” – this was read during daytime on Canale 5.

It is not clear what the castaway has enough to require medical support. To reassure the fans, however, was the boyfriend of Guendalina Federico Perna who on social media has updated on the conditions of Tavassi.

“I have been warned but nothing serious. We hope that in a few days he will recover.” – he said. So nothing serious for her and some days she should return to the island.

Same thing for Blind absent, however, for several days. In the last episode Alvin made it known what problem the singer suffers from.

“He has been in our infirmary since yesterday, he has not been well these days and the illness is due to a skin infection, I spoke to the doctors and they prefer to keep him away from the sun and salt water for three days” – the announcement of the correspondent.

At the moment Blind is still in the infirmary. And on social media there are those who have started to protest the prolonged absence from the program.

Many have not seen it in good taste. Blind was also absent in the last episode not being able to name and not being able to be named.

One wonders how long can he stay in the infirmary before he has to leave the game? Many have recalled the old editions of the reality show, those that were still aired on Rai.

On those occasions after 24 hours from being in the infirmary, he was automatically disqualified. What will happen this time instead? We will know more information during the next episode scheduled for next Monday.