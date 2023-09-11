Over the last few hours the name of Guendalina Tavassi has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? According to what emerged from the pages of ‘Novella 2000’, it seems that the influencer’s eldest daughter, Gaia Nicolini, is apparently dating a well-known footballer. Let’s find out all the details of the gossip together.

Gaia Nicolini she is the daughter that Guendalina Tavassi had with her ex-partner Remo Nicolini. As already mentioned, these days the 19-year-old’s name is occupying a lot of space in the gossip pages due to a scoop launched by the weekly ‘Novella 2000’ which is causing a lot of chatter.

According to what was revealed by the well-known newspaper, it seems that Gaia Nicolini has started dating the former Roma and Inter footballer Radja Nainggolan. The two were caught on the streets of Brussels and then at the footballer’s home. These were the words of the well-known magazine about it:

Gaia Nicolini, the daughter of Guendalina Tavassi, could have an ongoing flirtation with the footballer Radja Nainggolan. Apparently last Saturday the girl took a plane to Antwerp and after a few hours she published an Instagram Story in which she was at the athlete’s house. This, however, was removed immediately.

The magazine ‘sdltv.gossip’ also shared a video on its Instagram page that portrays the two young people walking around the streets of Brussels. Despite the gossip is becoming more and more insistent, at the moment those directly involved have neither confirmed nor denied the rumor in circulation and have preferred to remain silent. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Gaia Nicolini and the former Roma and Inter footballer will come out of the closet to make their relationship public.