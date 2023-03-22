Due to the hot statements made during an interview with Hyenas, Guendalina Tavassi she was kicked out of a family hotel. In light of this, the influencer let herself go to a harsh outburst on social media. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

After involvement in a brawl between mothers at a dance show, Guendalina Tavassi ended up again in the crosshairs of controversy. This time, the former contestant de The Island of the Famous she starred in one unfortunate episode because of thehot interview issued to Hyenas.

In detail, Edoardo Tavassi’s sister had to stay in South Tyrol in a family hotel with the aim of sponsoring it. However, the facility has decided to decline theagreement. The reason would be related to the intimate statements made to Hyenas. In light of this, the woman couldn’t help but let herself go to a tough guy outburst on social media:

I am truly shocked! You must know that there are still people of shit behind so many family structures. I had to stay, some time ago, in one of these family structures that hosts families with children because there is entertainment. Unfortunately, however, due to private problems, we were no longer able to go. And so I wrote an email to the Pr of the structure to find out when to go. Do you want to know what he answered me?

L’e-mail unexpected sent by the hotel’s pr to the influencer triggered theanger of the latter. This is what is reported in communication:

Dear Guendalina, following your latest releases and confidences with the Hyenas, we are unable to match your character with any family structure in our portfolio.

Before that answer, Guendalina Tavassi has decided to take legal action against the structure. With these words he concluded his speech: