Without a doubt Guendalina Tavassi is one of the most loved characters in the world of social media, as well as being one of the undisputed protagonists of the latest edition ofIsland of the Famous. In these last hours the influencer’s name has returned to occupy the pages of the gossip column for having made an announcement that surprised all the fans of him. Let’s find out together what it is.

Guendalina Tavassi changes her life. In these last hours the influencer and former shipwreck of theIsland of the Famous has announced all the new jobs that are slowly taking hold in his life. The woman has indeed communicated that she will soon be in Turkey to play the role of escort on trips for cosmetic surgery.

These were the words with which Gwendolyn gave the announcement:

After your requests for surgery in Turkey, we have rearranged the trip. It is not a tourism trip. Yes we will have fun too, but it is a thing for those who have to operate. I’ll be with you so the fun will be there, but it’s serious.

And, continuing, the former shipwrecked Island of the Famous he has declared:

You are bombarding me with messages for the 5 October departure. I’ll explain everything to you right now because otherwise you don’t understand. If you want to go with us, I will accompany groups to Turkey for operations. Operations of any kind, for hair transplantation, for the teeth, for the nose, for the buttocks, for abdominoplasty.

It's still:

You can redo everything, any operation. You have to fill out the form and read everything carefully. Among other things, they are all Italians and so we understand everything. I will be there to support and encourage you. The surgeons are the best in the world, our surgeons go to do their masters in Turkey. I, all my family and friends, but also many people here on Instagram who still thank me.

And, finally, Tavassi concluded as follows: