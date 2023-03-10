The disappointment for the decisions made by the authors shown on social media.

Crackling episode yesterday at Big Brother VIP where there were two measures for two competitors. It’s about Edoardo Tavassi and Edoardo Donnamaria, both protagonists of violent gestures that Big Brother has decided not to tolerate anymore.

Follow the episode from home also Guendalina Tavassi who knows the dynamics of the game very well and commented everything on social media with his fans.

Source: web

First of all, Guendalina commented on the decision of Big Brother Vip to admonish his brother for violently throwing a pool cue during the game and letting himself go to some colorful statements.

Guendalina did not appreciate the authors’ choice and invited her brother to leave the house. Then when the Gf communicated the disqualification of Edoardo Donnamaria again for little colorful expressions towards Antonella Fiordelisi, Guendalina considered the authors’ decision excessive.

The former competitor also put herself in Antonella’s shoes who felt responsible for the disqualification and was very upset. “For once I’m also on Antonella’s side” – he said.

In general, Guendalina said she strongly disagreed with the decision of the GF to disqualify Edoardo and invited everyone to leave the house together.

The people of the web are divided before the fury of Gwendolyn, there are those who agreed to consider the decision excessive and those who instead are with the authors tired of seeing similar gestures that have been happening for months now.

The decision of zero tolerance apparently came from the upper floors, tired of seeing continuous expressions and little colorful gestures inside the house and of a broadcast that is still followed by millions of viewers, including children.