Over the past few hours, Guendalina Tavassi she underwent cosmetic surgery. In reverence it was herself through a series of Instagram Stories in which she tells all her fans about the dynamics of the operation. Let’s find out what she has redone in detail.

Guendalina Tavassi has not given up on another plastic surgery. The ex gieffina showed herself on social media while she was on the bed herself hospital and wrapped by bandages:

Hi flowers, here I am. Don’t be frightened. I simply made a blepharo. I didn’t tell you anything, otherwise I wouldn’t have been able to be here now to tell you my stories, given the owls and gossips. I made you a diary of the day so you can see what happened. Mario top if you want info write me in direct.

The woman underwent the recovery but without saying anything to anyone. Only after leaving the operating room did she publish the clip which retrace the day in which the intervention was foreseen:

Today I will finally have surgery, I do blepharoplasty. I’ve been wanting to do it for a year, but then something always happens. This time I won’t say anything, but I will record everything that happens.

In addition to declaring that she has undergone the blepharoplastyEdoardo Tavassi’s sister replied to all those people who have raised numerous accusations:

I wanted to tell all those who tell me ‘you won’t stop with surgery’ that I had the tip of my nose done again at the age of 25; then I had my breast done again because I breastfed 3 children for 3 consecutive years but I already had large breasts. And then I peeled some skin off my lids, it just made a little nick. An operation that everyone does, even 90-year-old women. And then I closed a hole in my ear: he had torn.

Furthermore, many are convinced that the person concerned was not limited only to blepharoplasty but also remembers the lifting. However, to disprove the hypothesis she thought about it herself. These were hers words: