Moving moment on the Island of the Famous with the story of the Tavassi brother.

Very touching moment yesterday during the episode of theIsland of the Famous with protagonists Guendalina Tavassi and brother Edward. Even though the two are no longer a couple in the game, they are very close in life.

And yesterday the production wanted to surprise him by making him find an old photo from their childhood. A period that marked them a lot due to the separation of their parents.

Guendalina and Edoardo went to the nomination stand but found a parchment. Inside was a photo of them as children. A memory that has moved Gwendolyn who burst into tears making him remember the bad moments of the separation of his parents and the distance from his brother.

Guendalina and Edoardo’s parents separated when they were very young. And as often happens in separations, the children take different paths. Guendalina went to live with her father while Edoardo stayed with his mother.

The distance was not easy for them. “Separating us was a spite that I can’t understand, we got in the way of some mistakes of our parents. It was rubbish that a judge made two children choose who to stay with ” – Edoardo said.

“I missed my brother when I felt lonely and nobody understood me. I chose to live with my dad, but Edoardo has always been my point of reference and not having him was ugly “ – the words of Guendalina.

Their rapprochement took place during the period of adolescence when the two began to see each other more and more frequently, rebuilding that intense relationship that was there.

Today the two are very close and accomplices and it is also seen in their experience on the island. In these first few weeks there is no doubt that they have been the most loved competitors. Friendly and genuine, Guendalina and Edoardo have been able to show off on the island.