Over the past few hours, Guenda Goria has spread bad news to all his fans through social media. In detail, the daughter of Maria Teresa Ruta and Amedeo Goria said she could not fulfill her desire to become a mother. The reason? Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Guenda Goria was one of the protagonists more talks about Big Brother VIP. For a long time, the woman suffers from endometriosis. It’s about a illness chronic disabling that involves the presence of endometrium outside the uterus and affects many women when they are of childbearing age.

There discovery of the disease occurred after finishing the experience in the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini. At the time, the daughter of Maria Teresa Ruta and Amedeo Goria had been forced to undergo a intervention with the aim of eliminating a large cyst. In light of this, the woman used to undergo routine checkups but this time she received one bad news from the last exams.

In fact, he can’t have children in a natural way. to spread theannouncement was herself through a story posted on her Instagram profile. These were hers words:

Dear friends, it’s been a long time since I wrote to you about myself and my health. Unfortunately, according to my latest analysis, I won’t be able to have children naturally. I confess that I have been very down. It seems that the only tuba I have is malfunctioning. I should start an assisted fertilization process but I’m scared.

Last summer, the daughter of Maria Teresa Ruta and Amedeo Goria had one extra uterine pregnancy. Due to a rupture of a tube which had created a blood clot, Guenda was forced to hospitalize urgently in hospital with the aim of immediately removing the tuba.