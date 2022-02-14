Guenda Goria returns to talk about the Big Brother VIP and also talks about its elimination

Guenda Goria attended the Big Brother VIP last year, along with his mom Maria Teresa Ruta. The showgirl knows reality well and in a new interview she talked about her path.

For the woman, his elimination was absolutely unfair, the girl went out on televoting against Elisabetta Gregoraci.

However, his path was not short and he knows certain dynamics well:

A tough experience, really strong, that doesn’t give you discounts and, at times, was also unfair, as was my elimination. By taking part in it, you can discover your strengths and, at the same time, your weaknesses.

At Big Brother VIP, nerves often jump and the woman called the reality show a “meat grinder”

In addition to being a life experience, it is also a great professional opportunity, a game, if you like, and a meat grinder linked to your private individual. For me it also represented an opportunity to unlock, giving me the opportunity to exist as Guenda, without necessarily having to use a piano, my only artistic side. Big Brother Vip allowed me to carry the person forward, without any mask.

The girl is very good friends with Alex Belli and Delia Duran and commented on his friend’s behavior several times:

What do I think of what is happening in the reality show? I am very good friends with Alex, but with Delia in my opinion she is a bit wrong. You have always tried to justify it. Delia has the good of her husband at heart and therefore he too should put the serenity of her partner first, because it is true that there are images that can hurt and that would annoy everyone.