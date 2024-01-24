Guenda Goria together with her future husband Mirko announces her pregnancy despite the doctors having given her little chance: “it's a miracle”

The happy announcement for Guenda Goria won over thousands of viewers who were following Caterina Balivo's program in recent days. It is precisely during her interview on “La volta Buona” that Maria Teresa Ruta's daughter announced that she was pregnant with her.

An emotional moment at which the latter and the well-known presenter were unable to hold back their tears after her long and difficult treatment journey. In fact, in recent months, on several occasions the former gieffina had explained her dream of become a mother which was becoming increasingly distant following the previous ectopic pregnancy and the removal of a tube.

Guenda Goria is pregnant, her first child with Mirko Gancitano is on the way: “It's a miracle”

A true miracle to which Guenda he had never stopped giving up and that, after some time, has finally come true. A truly magical moment for her that she wanted to announce to the entire audience at home and to her fans during the event hosted by Caterina Balivo.

It is the latter who, with her voice broken by emotion, stated: “I'm a little excited, because it was a milestone, which for me is a miracle. Today there are not only two of us, but we are three”.

In the past, doctors had told Guenda that she would never be able to have children due to the previous ectopic pregnancy and the subsequent operation. “I was told that of course I couldn't have children. We've been trying for 3 years. It was my great dream, my great desire, because the last pregnancy I had was a tragedy, because it was an ectopic pregnancy that endangered my life and I'm miraculously alive” explains the former gieffina.

An important milestone arrived a few months after her wedding with Mirko Gancitano which will take place on May 16th. Precisely following this, Guenda ends by stating: “I'm just really happy to be returned home alongside the man I love. I had a really bad time, it was traumatic. I suddenly realized that I was pregnant and soon after that I lost the pregnancy. Psychologically it was a short circuit.”