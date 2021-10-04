THE Zip code (Public Ethics Committee) of the Presidency of the Republic recommended, in May 2019, that the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, adopt measures to “mitigate and prevent” conflicts of interest relating to the company that it maintains in a tax haven. The collegiate said this Monday (4.Oct.2021) that it can reassess the recommendation and institute a process if the recommendation has not been complied with.

The declaration of the Public Ethics Commission takes place 1 day after the ICIJ (International Consortium of Investigative Journalists) reveal that Paulo Guedes maintains a offshore active in the British Virgin Islands. O power360 is part of this international investigation, called Pandora Papers, in which 615 journalists from 149 vehicles in 117 countries participated.

>>> Read here all Pandora Papers texts published by power360.

The CEP analyzed Paulo Guedes’ Confidential Information Statements in May 2019. At the time, the commission recommended actions to mitigate and avoid the possibility of a conflict of interest. Guedes also informed that he would adopt measures in this regard.

In a statement, the Public Ethics Commission said this Monday (4.Oct) ​​that it can reassess this position if the recommendation has not been respected. He further stated that “any complaints, representations and new information will be investigated by the Public Ethics Commission, as provided for in the Code of Conduct of the High Federal Administration”.

“In the event of non-compliance with the recommendations sent by the CEP to the authorities reached by the Code of Conduct of the High Federal Administration, or in the face of new information that was not included in the DCI or of a possible occurrence of conflict of interest during the exercise of the position, the recommended measures or ethical verification process initiated in the face of the authority”, said the CEP.

here is the whole of the Public Ethics Commission note (150 KB).

Roberto Campos Neto

The president of BC (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto, also informed the Public Ethics Commission, in 2019, that he would adopt measures to mitigate and avoid the occurrence of conflicts of interest. The Pandora Papers investigation showed that he had two offshore. One of them was closed in 2016 and the other in August 2020, 15 months after he entered the government.

This Monday (4.Oct), the BC president said that he did not make any investment in the company after his appointment to public office. The Economy Minister said that the company was declared to the Federal Revenue, but did not make it clear whether the company moved after it joined the government. The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, should officiate Guedes to have more information about the offshore of the minister.

According to the Public Ethics Commission, leave the offshore stopping is a way to avoid conflict of interest.

“Among the measures usually determined and accepted by the Committee, there is the recommendation to keep the positions of its investments unchanged throughout the term of office, in order to prevent the occurrence of a conflict of interest, pursuant to Law No. 12,813/2013, without prejudice to the need for other measures in the specific case and compliance with the rules provided for in the legislation, such as the one that prevents the use of privileged information”, said the CEP.