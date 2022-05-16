Minister talks about using BNDES money, for example, to build hydroelectric plants

The federal government is studying the creation of a fund for national restructuring with the aim of attracting investment. The information is from the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. He participated in the opening ceremony of the Apas Show food fair, in São Paulo (SP), this Monday (May 16, 2022).

“The president has already authorized it. We are thinking of a national reconstruction fund program. A big problem in Brazil is precisely our inability to invest”, stated.

Guedes said that the idea is to use BNDES money to build large projects, such as hydroelectric plants.

“Instead of the BNDES sitting there in shares of JBS, Marfrig, Petrobras. It became a head found. I would sit in a lot of holdings.” declared.

“We are going to sell this and turn it into a hydroelectric plant in Rondônia. We are in need of energy in northern Brazil. Yes, we are going to build a hydroelectric plant there.”

The minister said that investment capacity in the country has been falling for 30 years. “So let’s transform this public capital”said Guedes. “The investment capacity will come from the national reconstruction fund”.

Watch the event: