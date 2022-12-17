The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, informed that on Friday (16.Dec.2022) he vacated Granja do Torto, the official residence of the Presidency of the Republic where he had lived in recent years. The economist traveled to Rio de Janeiro on the same day, where he had official appointments.

Guedes said he will not return to Brasilia until the end of the president’s term Jair Bolsonaro (PL), on January 1st. He stated, however, that he will work until the last day of government and will provide all necessary support to the transition team.

In an interview with journalists on Friday (16.10), the future Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa (PT-BA), said he was talking to the current minister of the portfolio, Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI), so that Granja do Torto is cleared before January 1st.

The idea is that the seat will be occupied by the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). Today, the petista is staying at the Hotel Meliá, in the central region of Brasília.

🇧🇷I talked to him [Ciro Nogueira] asking you to appraise one of the properties [da Presidência da República] that could be made available. Perhaps the simplest, easiest, fastest would be where the Minister of Economy was, which is Granja do Torto”, said Costa during an appointment in Salvador.

The future minister said that the technical team will visit the house to verify the possibility of Lula moving as soon as possible.

The PT’s trip to the Alvorada Palace, now occupied by Bolsonaro, does not have a date to happen.

On Wednesday and Thursday (Dec 14-15) of this week, moving trucks were seen at the official residence of the Chief Executive, but Bolsonaro and his family are still in Alvorada. They have until January 1, 2023 to vacate the premises.

Asked about when the president will leave the residence, Secom (Special Secretariat for Social Communication) did not respond. The space remains open for demonstration.

GRANJA DO TORTO



Presidency of the Republic Granja do Torto

Granja do Torto is one of the official residences of the Presidency of the Republic. It is located on the outskirts of Plano Piloto and has the characteristics of a country house. Its name is related to its location, at Fazenda do Riacho Torto, in Brasília. A farm for the supply of eggs and chickens was also built on the land.

According to the presidencythe site has 37 hectares, including an artificial lake and stream, swimming pool, soccer field, sports court, barbecue area, helipad and native forest area.