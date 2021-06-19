Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on this Friday night (June 18) in a post on Twitter that he did not refer to the “leftover food” when I said that these leftovers from restaurants should be shared among the beggars. The statement was made during the Abras (Brazilian Supermarket Association) live, last Thursday. In his tweet, he tried to fix it and said that “deeply regretted” by your sentence.

However, he insisted on the idea again.

“I referred to the ‘clean leftover’ which means, precisely, not the leftovers on the plate, but pans of prepared and uneaten foods of rice, beans, chicken, for example, that under hygienic, temperature and conditioning conditions, they can maintain the quality of the food”, says in your text.

“Why not use this for people who need it and want it? Why not think about centers that maintain the quality of food for immediate consumption?”

On Thursday, the minister had given the following statement: “You see a plate of a [cidadão de] European middle class, which has already faced two world wars, are relatively small dishes. And ours, here, make lunches where there is sometimes a huge amount of leftovers. And that goes all the way to the end, which is the upper-middle-class meal. Until then, there are excesses”.

At that time, Guedes even suggested the adoption of incentives to avoid leftovers. I.e, “to transform” what would be thrown away and direct to programs aimed at “weakened, beggars, helpless”.

His statement caused negative repercussions among opposition politicians, especially, and on social networks. The PT reacted by saying that the minister “serves the bankers” and also criticized the Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, who at the same event had proposed the extension of the validity of food products.

On Friday, the minister also counterattacked on Twitter. He said that “much of what was published about it revealed technical lack of knowledge about food safety concepts.”

Guedes had recently made other controversial statements since the beginning of the current government. In February 2020, it claimed that the exchange rate was high “good for everyone”.

“There is no exchange business at R$1.80. Let’s export less, import substitution, tourism, everyone going to Disneyland, maid going to Disneyland, a hell of a party. Wait a minute. Hang on, hang on. Go for a walk there in Foz do Iguaçu, go for a walk there in the Northeast, it’s full of beautiful beaches. He’s going to Cachoeiro do Itapemirim, he’s going to see where Roberto Carlos was born, he’s going to tour Brazil, he’s going to see Brazil. Understood? It’s full of beautiful things to see“, said.

