(Reuters) – Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said he believes in the resilience of the Brazilian economy, although he admits that “we have problems”, and reiterated his desire for privatization of Petrobras, according to an interview with Canal Livre, on Band TV.

“It is true that we have problems, it is true that we have an open future ahead of us. Brazil is the largest open investment frontier, it has carried out several important structural reforms, its GDP debt is well below expectations, so the future is in our hands”, said the minister, according to a text on the Band’s website. The interview https://www.band.uol.com.br/noticias/a-petrobras-deve-ser-privatizada-afirma-paulo-guedes-16465306 was aired on Sunday night.

Guedes said he defends a strong market economy and competition.

“Petrobras must be privatized. It was for decades a verticalized monopoly. I want to see a strong market economy. I want to see competition in the distribution, extraction and generation of oil,” said the minister in the interview.

