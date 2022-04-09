Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) defended the integration of the Brazilian and Argentine economies this Friday (8.Apr.2022). He spoke on the matter after receiving a visit from Argentina’s Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán.

“We are totally in agreement with the need for integration. Brazil and Argentina together, as decisive actors for food and energy security in the region and the world”, said Guedes, after the meeting with the Argentine minister. He also said that “integrated we are stronger”.

Guedes said that Brazil and Argentina are complementary economies, as they have minerals, oil, natural gas and fertilizers. He showed special attention to Argentine fertilizers and the Vaca Muerta gas reserve.

According to the Brazilian minister, Argentina can expand production and exports of fertilizers. Brazil depends on imports of fertilizers and buys this product mainly from Russia. Therefore, it looks for other sources of supply in the face of the war in Europe.

Guedes has also made clear the interest in Vaca Muerta gas and said that Minister Bento Albuquerque (Mines and Energy) has been talking about the matter with the Argentines. Russia is also one of the world’s leading natural gas producers.

The Minister of Economy of Argentina, Martín Guzmán, reinforced his intention to get closer to Brazil. According to him, greater energy integration allows for an increase in production and a reduction in energy costs, which leads to increased industrial competitiveness.

propitious moment

Faced with the war in Europe, the ministers also said that the time is ripe for the economic integration of Brazil and Argentina.

“For Argentina, the relationship with Brazil is fundamental. It is the most important partner in economic and commercial terms for Argentina. We seek to strengthen the integration of our countries and have a special opportunity in this international context”said Martín Guzmán.

He said the prospect of “greater stability and growth in Argentina, particularly in the field and in energy”, also favors this movement. Guedes said that “now we can start to integrate, to protect ourselves from external shocks”.

Mercosur

Guedes said that Argentina helped Brazil in 2021, when the Brazilian government cut Mercosur import tariffs by 10%. He said that Brazil will also support Argentina in the IMF (International Monetary Fund) and present the neighboring country as a candidate for the NDB (New Development Bank), the BRICS bank.

The Brazilian minister, however, has already criticized the attitude of the Argentines in Mercosur. In June 2021, he placed Argentina as an obstacle to the reduction of the TEC (Common External Tariff) and the modernization of Mercosur.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) refused to attend the inauguration of Argentina’s President Alberto Fernández in 2021. But he has also changed his tone recently. At the G20 meeting in 2021, Bolsonaro said that “rivalry only in football”.