Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) again defended this Monday (11.Apr.2022) the creation of a poverty eradication fund, with resources obtained from the sale of Union assets.

“When we carry out a privatization from now on, a part of the resource will be shared with the poverty eradication fund. We are going to eradicate poverty in 3, 4, 5 years in Brazil”said to lecture during the anniversary of the Commercial and Business Association of Maringá.

According to the minister, the Brazilian government has around R$4.5 trillion in assets, such as receivables, real estate and state-owned companies. He said that, in the face of this, “it is unacceptable that the most fragile Brazilian population remains in poverty”.



The poverty eradication fund has been defended by Guedes since the creation of Auxílio Brasil. For him, it is a way of helping the poorest and encouraging privatization, since part of the resources obtained from the sale of state-owned companies would be transferred to the fund to be delivered to the beneficiaries of social programs.

The fund came back to the table recently, amid discussions about the Petrobras. as showed the Power 360, the government is considering reducing its participation in the state-owned company and using 25% of what is collected in the operation with the poverty eradication fund. Another 25% would go to infrastructure works and the remaining 50% to pay the public debt.

“We are going to privatize state companies to give back to the people. And, at the same time, we will recover the investment capacity of the public sector, with the national reconstruction fund”said Guedes on this 2nd (Apr 11).

The minister also said that Eletrobras is close to being capitalized and that the government will also try to move forward with the privatization of Correios this year. The project that allows the privatization of the Post Office was approved by the Chamber, but is stalled in the Senate.

The leader of the government in the Chamber, deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), also defended the fund this Monday (11.Apr), during the event of the Commercial and Business Association of Maringá. He even called Guedes a “visionary” In this ocasion.

“The idea of ​​the Brazil Fund is very important, it is a negative Income Tax, as Minister Paulo Guedes says. It is to give back to the poorest part of all these R$ 4.5 trillion that the country has and needs to transform into quality of life for our people”said Barros.