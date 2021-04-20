Gonçalo Guedes was the differential player for Valencia against Betis. The Portuguese footballer has been at his best for just over a month. In fact, remember the one who played on loan from PSG at Valencia, in Marcelino’s first season. In the next two and in the current one, until the beginning of March, Guedes has not been the shadow of what he was.

In addition, since Guedes returned to Villarreal, on March 5, after not playing in two games in a row, the Portuguese accumulates two goals and three assists. He is playing almost every minute behind the striker (Maxi or Gameiro) and is once again decisive in this position, further away from the band.

So much so that the player ché has decided to regain his position in the portuguese team ahead of the Euro. It will not be easy since has not been called in the last three calls. After being a permanent fixture since 2017, playing the World Cup and even score the winning goal in the 2019 Nations League against the NetherlandsGuedes was no longer part of the coach’s plans. Now, with Pedro Neto’s injury there may be a gap although the Portuguese forward has Cristiano Ronaldo, André Silva, Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota and João Félix so the Portuguese coach could look for another profile.