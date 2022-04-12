The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said this Tuesday (12.Apr.2022) that Brazil is very “advanced” in the access process OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development). He said timing is critical given the growing global geopolitical risk.

The federal government introduced the new transfer pricing system for Brazil. According to the Ministry of Economy, it serves for integration into global value and development chains. Here’s the intact of the document (3 MB).“Brazil is quite advanced. There are 5 or 6 countries that are in the final phase of accessing the OECD, and Brazil is quite advanced. We are taking a decisive step today on this map for access.”he said.

The minister said that the current scenario is one of protectionist pressures, economic sanctions around the world and disruption of production chains. He justified that the environment was created with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “It is the moment that we cannot hesitate. Brazil wants access to the OECD to reaffirm its values, reaffirm its belief in multilateralism and for this convergence of procedures and values”, declared the minister. THE IRS streamed the event on their YouTube channel. Watch:

The project started in 2018 to create a standard for practices adopted in countries of the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development), which in January approved the start of negotiations for Brazil’s entry into the group.

Guedes said that Brazil celebrates today a “decisive chapter” to gain access to the OECD. Said the keyword is “convergence” to the international standard that will allow an efficient allocation of investments.

The Brazilian government participated in the tax agreement in a 2-pillar system that provides for a minimum tax. Defended by the government of Joe Biden (USA), the pact includes the adoption of a minimum tax on the profits of multinationals of at least 15%.

The minister said that Brazil’s old system of transfer pricing left open the possibility of double taxation, “which would greatly affect European companies that want to invest in Brazil”, according to Guedes. He also claimed that he allowed tax evasion.

“The great advance that we are celebrating today is that, as we succeed in this convergence, we avoid the two evils: the evil of excessive taxation, of double taxation that prevents investments, and the evil of evasion, through profit transfers. for legislation that has more favorable taxation”said Guedes.