





When defending the re-election of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said this Saturday, 22, that Brazil can grow between 3.5% and 4% for ten years in a row. During a live broadcast on social media, in which the chief executive participated, the head of the economic team also stated that the reforms should continue in an eventual second term of Bolsonaro.

“Brazil can grow 3.5%, 4% for ten years in a row. Reforms will follow. And now with more force, because Congress is center-right. We had many obstacles. We were putting Brazil on track when we were hit by the pandemic. We went out, put out the fire, got back on track and we are moving on,” said Guedes, alongside ministers Fábio Faria (Communications) and Anderson Torres (Justice) and businessman Roberto Justus, who supports Bolsonaro.







