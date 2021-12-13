Economy Minister Paulo Guedes maintained this Sunday, 12, that interest rates are being pressured in Brazil by inflation, a global phenomenon, and not by the maneuvers made in the fiscal regime within the PEC dos Precatório.

“Interests rise due to inflation, and not due to fiscal imbalance, as before”, commented the minister during an interview on the program Canal Livre, by Band. In an effort to minimize the impact of the PEC – which, according to his accounts, raises the primary fiscal deficit for next year from zero to 0.5% of GDP -, the minister was emphatic when he said that there was no lack of fiscal control and populism in the measure. .

As a result, he justified that raising the spending ceiling – recalling again that it was not his idea – became necessary due to the escalation of inflation, raising indexed expenditures in the budget. “The ceiling, in real terms, is being respected.”

Guedes also said that he does not relativize the concern about the impact of interest rate hikes on economic activity. “This is a fact and will happen.” However, he pointed out that, on the other hand, Brazil has R$ 600 billion in contracted investments, which should be a growth engine from next year.

