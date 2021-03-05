Gonçalo Guedes, scorer of the winning goal, against Villarreal, went through the microphones of Movistar LaLiga. The Portuguese claimed himself with a great goal. His celebration was something to talk about, but he assured that it was for his friends.

Victory: “From the beginning we played a great game, controlling and having the ball. They scored us a penalty. The reaction was not very good, but we entered much better in the second half. return”.

Gayá Penalty: “From my position I did not see it well. But the referees fail sometimes, as we do the players.”

Goal: “It will give me confidence. To play or not, it is the coach’s decision and I respect him. This victory will give us confidence.”

Celebration: “It was for my friends and I told them to shut up because they are always telling me that I don’t mark and I don’t play well.

Best version: “I want to do the best for the team. My idea is to always be well, better than last year or the previous one. What happens abroad does not interest me much and I pay attention to my family, my friends and the coach.”

Drop mattress: “We are trained to be higher and we are going to try to be as high as possible. There is quality for it.”