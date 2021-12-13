Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, this Sunday, 12, rejected the warning given on Wednesday by the Central Bank (BC) that the changes in the fiscal regime increased the risk of uncoupling inflation expectations.

“I disagree with the idea of ​​de-anchoring”, commented Guedes during an interview on the program Canal Livre, by Band. “Those who see that the (primary) fiscal deficit is falling from 10% (of GDP) to half, may think that the Central Bank is sleeping at the wheel”, added the Minister of Economy, referring to an excerpt from the last a statement from the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) in which the collegiate assesses that questioning the fiscal framework increases the risk of uncoupling inflation.

Afterwards, while moderating the criticism, Guedes noted that central banks are sleeping at the wheel around the world and “exceeding themselves” with negative interest rates, but BC do Brasil “wake up earlier”.

“I trust Roberto Campos Neto (BC president), and I think he is moving faster than the others (…) I believe in the conduct of monetary policy,” said the Minister of Economy.

