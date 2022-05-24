Appointment of a special secretary to the presidency of Petrobras was another sign of prestige from the minister’s team

Recently, 2 former assistants of Paulo Guedes went to the command of ministries in the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government.

Former Secretary of Labor and Pensions Bruno Bianco is the current Attorney General of the Union. Adolfo Sachsida was appointed Minister of Mines and Energy. This week, the then special secretary Caio Paes de Andrade went to the presidency of the Petrobras.

Not all appointments have Guedes’ direct finger. All names are from supporters of the president and gain prestige within the government to occupy their respective functions.

Sachsida is on Bolsonaro’s team even before Guedes arrives for the 2018 elections. His new mission is to continue with reforms in the ministry and help the president manage Petrobras.

Paes de Andrade started in the Bolsonaro government as director-president of the serpro, a public information technology company, and prepared it for eventual privatization. His nomination suggests that the government wants the same with Petrobras in an eventual 2nd term of Bolsonaro. Preliminary studies are in progress.

After Serpro, Paes de Andrade went to Secretary for Debureaucratisation, Management and Digital Government.

During the government, Guedes lost one of his secretariats: that of Social Security and Work, which became a ministry at the end of 2021. The economist accepted losing the body. However, he has kept names in there that preserve his policies for the sector.

The strong presence of former assistants of Guedes on the Esplanada indicates that, if Bolsonaro wins the dispute in October, there is a great chance that the economist will stay in government.