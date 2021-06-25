Jair Bolsonaro’s team delivered this Friday (June 25, 2021) to Congress the proposal to reform the Income Tax, with an increase in the exemption range, reduction of fees for companies and collection of tax on dividends (part of the income of the companies distributed to shareholders).

Ministers Paulo Guedes (Economy) and Flávia Arruda (Secretary of Government) gave a version of the text in the hands of the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira.

The proposal is part of the 2nd stage of the government’s tax reform. The 1st is already in Congress and unifies PIS and Cofins into a CBS (Contribution on Goods and Services). Deputies need to analyze the bill, approve it, send it to the Senate, and only then does the text go to sanction.

Now, Lira wants to speed up the vote on the changes in the Income Tax, considering them easier to be approved. Starting in September, Congress enters a pre-electoral rhythm, with negotiations for alliances for 2022.

A change in the sector is an old promise of the President of the Republic. In the elections, Bolsonaro proposed raising the exemption range, currently at R$1,903.99, to 5 minimum wages (R$5,500). Guedes seeks at least part of the change. The proposal must increase to the limit of R$2,500.

In addition, the government should reduce corporate income tax by 5 percentage points. In exchange, return with the collection of profits and dividends paid to shareholders. Since 1996, these earnings are not taxed on individuals.

The text will be detailed by the special secretary of the Federal Revenue, Tostes Neto, in a presentation to the press after the delivery to the Chamber.

