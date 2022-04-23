When he arrived at Valencia he was compared to Piojo López, I don’t know if he knows the one that messed up in La Cartuja in a Cup final…

I’ve heard a lot about Piojo, I know how important he was as a player, I’ve seen pictures, but I didn’t see that final… I was 3 years old (laugh).

Tell us your history with football.

I started playing in my town (Benavente) with my brother. My father organized a tournament there in which good teams like Benfica participated. So they talked to my father about him going to train. When I arrived at the Benfica academy I did well and they wanted me to stay. I was six years old and at Benfica I grew up and went through my training.

At what point did you realize that football could be your profession?

All very fast. He did not have the notion to understand many things. At the age of 16 I started training with the B team, the subsidiary, and sometimes I also did it with the main team. They put me in an elite group to do gym. At that moment it was more difficult for me to continue at school, because I went to train in the morning and to the gym in the afternoon. There I had to make the decision to leave classes and give everything for football. I talked about it with my parents, I told them that if I didn’t manage to be a player in a few years, I would go back to school. Becoming a footballer is not easy and I had to have a plan B.

He says he was part of an elite group…

Yes, we were four or five young players, we had less body. So they could us every afternoon to the gym with the main team to gain strength and muscle mass. We were kids and they wanted to prepare us to endure professional football.

Talent was standard.

The truth is that I was not bad with the ball (laugh). But talent is not everything. You have to work and take advantage of every opportunity. Obviously, talent helps people notice you.

Benfica, PSG, Valencia, 40 million…

It was all fast. At my age, it’s hard to assimilate things. I spent two years at Benfica and when I least expected it, in the January market, I went to Paris. It was very difficult for me to adapt. I had a hard time with the language. But suddenly Valencia appeared, here I felt very good, I adapted better, I made a good group with my teammates, with the city. I had to return to Paris for two or three months, I knew that Valencia wanted me, it was a matter of waiting for them to reach an agreement. I think about all that and I realize that before I was a very young child, now I have experience.

Do you feel like a leader?

I’m not a leader, I’m just a player who tries to contribute everything to the team and to his teammates. I always try to help and do my best. I just want to show that I’m good, that I press, that I play, that I give everything and that helps my teammates and people want to be with me.

All analysts see him as the key man in the final for Valencia, pressure?

None. I do my job, as always. In football there are good and bad moments. Now I’m in a good one and we have to take advantage of it. You have to be at a high level to win the final.

It is your highest scoring year, what has changed?

Position matters, of course. Now I am more inside the area, before I played more on the wing, now in the middle. And one thing that I did recently and now I am doing much more is getting to step on the area, I am close to the goal. When you’re far away… it’s difficult to score, but if you’re close, it’s easier.

Is Bordalás the coach who has freed you the most?

In terms of position, yes, because I can be wherever I want. To the right, to the left. I feel very comfortable. Yes, he is the coach who has freed me the most in that sense. For me he is good.

The first day he joined training, from behind the fence, Bordalas could be heard shouting: “Gonçalo, finish play”.

Yes. From the first day, Bordalás has asked me to finish off more. I also had that in mind, to define more. Now I look for the goal more than before, I have more confidence in the shot. Things are going well for me.

What match are you waiting for?

Well, very difficult. I know Betis well. I talk a lot with Carvalho, who is having a magnificent season. All Betis is doing well. They know how to press, play up front, manage the phases of the game well, but like everyone else they have weak points and we have to take advantage of them.

The favorite is Betis?

In a final there is not. If you look at the league table, they are ahead. But this is another tournament and a final.

What use is the experience of the 2019 final to them?

Of that, of experience. We know what we are up against. But I also tell you that in a final the two teams are going to be plugged in, because if it were only for experience, in 2019 we would not have won.

Do you have the thorn to score a goal in the final?

Many colleagues remind me of the two occasions I had at the end, they tell me that if I mark them this time (laugh). The truth is that I was able to score two goals, I shouldn’t have missed them then, but that’s in the past, I hope to do them now.

Does the result of this final influence your future?

I don’t think so. I don’t think about my future. I’m making my goals, helping the team, I feel good, I’m not suffering injuries. I just want to help Valencia.

We’ll see what happens then in summer…

Yes. I don’t know what will happen. What happens, will happen. I am with my head completely in Valencia.

