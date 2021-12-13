Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said he believed that the administration of Joe Biden, in the United States, “will end disastrously” due to a bad conduct of monetary policy.

The minister said that central banks around the world are “sleeping at the wheel” to contain inflation, which is global. In an interview with Free Channel, from TV Bandeirantes, he evaluated that the situation is also the same in the case of the American Central Bank and, therefore, the Biden government will suffer the consequences. “They are acting with a delay”, he evaluated.

In the case of Brazil, Guedes said that the BC, headed by Roberto Campos Neto, “wake up first” when compared with other world monetary authorities. “I trust Roberto Campos a lot and I think he moves faster than the others.”

