Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said that central banks are “sleeping at the wheel” around the world. “Ours woke up first”, he said in an interview with Free Channel, of the Band.

Guedes said that he disagrees with the Central Bank’s opinion regarding the idea of ​​“unanchoring” inflation expectations. According to the minister, there may be another interpretation, that the “Central Bank is sleeping at the wheel”.

The minister said that BC president Roberto Campos Neto has “a lot of work ahead of him.” “Inflation is the BC’s responsibility,” he replied to journalists.

The post Guedes: BCs are sleeping at the wheel all over the world; our woke up first appeared first in ISTOÉ MONEY.

#Guedes #BCs #sleeping #wheel #world #woke #ISTOÉ #MONEY