The Milanese rapper had already made a similar mistake in 2017

As long as they talk about it or simple mistake? Gue Pequenoback on the scene with the new album Mother of pearla change of pseudonym, Guèand some dates around Italy, has gone viral on social networks, starting with Twitter, after having made the same mistake as six years ago: the posting an intimate videothen promptly removed, on Instagram.

It was 6.00 on Sunday morning when on the Instagram account of the Milanese rapper, followed by 2.2 million users, it was A hot video of just over 20 seconds appeared filmed during a sexual encounter with an unidentified girl, and fortunately filmed from behind. The short, very explicit video remained online for a handful of seconds before Guè himself realized the error and removed it.

The video circulated on Twitter — Among Gué’s millions of fans, however, someone was faster than the artist and the video, saved before being deleted, began to massively circulated on Twitter in these last hours. If the young protagonist is not recognizable in the film, the same cannot be said of Guè, easily identifiable by her many tattoos. Impossible, therefore, that that short video comes from any red light film and not from Gué himself. See also The leaders of Sevilla have been cruel to Lopetegui

Gué’s silence after the mistake — The Milanese rapper, these days at the top of the streaming charts with Let me go pt. 2did not publicly comment on the sensational mistake, as he did in 2017 when something very similar happened.

Gué’s hot incident in 2017 — It was a day in August 2017 when on Gué’s Instagram account, born Cosimo Fini, had been posted a short hot video of the Milanese artist intent on masturbating. Also on that occasion Gué had realized the mistake a few minutes after the publication of the video, but the damage had been done: someone among his followers had saved the video and those images had made the rounds of Twitter.

That episode had been mentioned in the passage Adios of 2018, a collaboration between Gué himself and Emis Killa: “Getting out the ca ** o in the stories was not a drama, literally fish in the face of all of Italy”, the 42-year-old rapper sang amused. This time, given that Gué was not alone in the video, it is very probable that the path of silence will be chosen, even with respect to the woman who, despite him, briefly appeared in the video which should have remained private. See also The Premier League says no to World Cup-style maxi recoveries