Guè Pequeno attacks the Maneskin: “No one gives a damn about them”

Guè Pequeno attacks Maneskin again: the rapper, in fact, lashed out against the Roman band during the podcast Growing Up Italian.

“Maneskin don’t sell records in Italy, nobody gives a damn about them. They may sell out shows, but they don’t sell records. I don’t know who listens to them. But somehow someone does, because they sell out stadiums. I open social media and see Angelina Jolie and her daughter at their concert” declared Guè Pequeno.

The singer then added: “They also had sold-out concerts in the United States. I think they also sold out in New York at Madison Square Garden. But they sing in English with rock music. Instead, imagine an Italian rapper rapping in English. That would be quite another story. What if I tried? Yes, but just for fun.”

It is not the first time that Guè Pequeno attacks the rock band. In the past, in fact, the rapper, again in a podcast, had defined Maneskin as “fake transgressives”.

“They are a rock band for everyone, with a transgression that isn’t really there. Lemons between them, clip without clothes. They found themselves in the right place at the right time. Then they filled a segment that wasn’t there in that historical moment” added the rapper.