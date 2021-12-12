Gue Pequeno came out with his second album in 2021 and now he has talked about his colleagues: if there is much esteem with Marracash with Achille Lauro and Fedez things are very different.

The rapper absolutely does not get along with Fedez and Achille Lauro who are very friends, not only in life, but also artistically. The rapper has in fact released some rather heavy statements:

This is a sterile time for rap. I see many who cheat. There are those who do charity to sell a record or those who go to Sanremo nine times in a row and kiss each other on the mouth to make up for the music of me… what does it do.

If he was very vague at first, when asked directly, he answered without problems: he is angry with his two colleagues:

If I am referring to Fedez and Achille Lauro? The school is the Faithian one, but the cases are many more. In Italy, many make people talk about themselves by putting their beak into things they do not know. Even in politics … There are a lot of influencers, others who pose as delinquents without being, but I don’t see good rappers around. Marra and Caparezza, even if it is not my world, are exceptions.

Right now Fedez is busy promoting the TV series The Ferragnez and we doubt against attacks on the words of the colleague. Achille Lauro has always kept very far from the controversy with the other singers. Will it be the same this time too?