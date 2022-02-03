Guduric causes Messina: chaos after Milan-Fenerbahçe
Djordjevic’s Fenerbahçe beats the Mediolanum Forum but the Turks’ final is to be forgotten. Guduric points the finger at Messina, provoking him. Hines reacts together with the other AX Milano players. It takes a couple of minutes to bring the situation back to normal
#Guduric #Messina #chaos #MilanFenerbahçe #Video #Gazzettait
The real reason behind the hug between Falcao and Lautaro Martínez
After the heavy defeat of the Colombia selection against Argentina last Tuesday, the uneasiness of the fans of the tricolor...
Leave a Reply