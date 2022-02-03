Guduric causes Messina: chaos after Milan-Fenerbahçe

Djordjevic’s Fenerbahçe beats the Mediolanum Forum but the Turks’ final is to be forgotten. Guduric points the finger at Messina, provoking him. Hines reacts together with the other AX Milano players. It takes a couple of minutes to bring the situation back to normal

#Guduric #Messina #chaos #MilanFenerbahçe #Video #Gazzettait