Two posts at the start for the Grifone with Badelj and Retegui who did not return in the second half. In the 35th minute the Icelandic’s winning flash. Mazzocchi crossbar in the final

Philip Grimaldi – Genoa

After almost a month, Genoa regained victory at the expense of a Salernitana team who woke up late and did not find the strength to recover after Gudmundsson’s decisive goal in the first half. The challenge between the two heroes of Berlin 2006, Gilardino and Filippo Inzaghi, rewards the rossoblù, as happened in the last championship when the older of the two Inzaghi brothers came to Ferraris with Reggina. His work is starting to bear fruit, but it will take time to restore stability and balance to a group that has suffered its fourth away defeat in a row and has not won in the championship for eleven rounds. For Genoa a half-smile, because they have reunited with Retegui, absent since 1 October, but out during the interval due to the worsening of the injury suffered in Udine.

A very high-tempo start to the match for Genoa, on the pitch with the 3-5-2, which in thirty-five seconds, between the 2nd and 3rd minute of the game, came close to scoring first with a header from Dragusin served from Gudmundsson (Ochoa's reflex was decisive) and then with another strike from Badelj which ends up on the post to the left of the guest number one. Very high pace, Salernitana in trouble, rossoblù still close to the lead in the 16th minute with Retegui, whose sudden left-footed turn ends once again on the post. There Ferraris fell silent because the Italian-Argentine collapsed to the ground once again in pain in his left knee. Retegui manages to start again, but is not at his best, so much so that during the interval he has to leave the pitch, replaced by Ekuban. However, Gilardino's team persists in its action because Salernitana actually does little from the midfield up. Dia shows up in the 34th minute, but his diagonal shot is blocked by Martinez. On the restart Genoa scores, thanks to Icelandic Gudmundsson who leaves Gyomber on the spot and beats Ochoa, taking advantage of Malinovskyi's assist.

A completely different story in the second half, because Inzaghi's team, which maintains the 3-4-2-1, places Sambia to cover the right wing (Bradaric out) and Bohinen reinforces the midfield (Candreva out) and thus has more equilibrium. The guests also take advantage of a Genoa team that lowers the center of gravity and (also) pays for Retegui's exit. Ekuban works for the team, but his effectiveness on the offensive front is very limited and the rossoblù game suffers as a result. Gilardino removes Malinovskyi and Badelj, and relies on Kutlu and Strootman, with Frendrup centralizing to lead the rossoblù game. Inzaghi launches a Salernitana full forward, Ikwuemesi also inside, with Tchaouna called to push on the right. Salernitana believes in equalizers, but from the midfield up they lack the right idea and the man capable of translating it into the net. Mazzocchi hit the crossbar with his head in the 40th minute, but was in an irregular position following Sambia's cross from the right. Genoa suffers, but resists, Inzaghi asks his players to be more compact between the departments and, for Dia and Ikwuamesi, to stay close together to take advantage of their physicality, against an opponent who in the second half had above all to think about defending the lead. Then the recovery-thrilling: first Gudmundsson is too selfish on the counterattack and misses the opportunity to double the lead, then in the 47th minute Dia incredibly kicks out from the left inside the small area (however, he was offside). It ends like this: Genoa starts again, Salernitana is increasingly floundering in the red zone of the rankings.