Moena – Eleven goals to help the Grifone regain Serie A. And in order not to start off on the wrong foot, he immediately scored four against the amateurs of Fassa Calcio in the first friendly match of the new season. Albert Gudmundssonplatinum blonde hair to honor the bet made with Hefti and Frendrup, is the winning symbol of Genoa preparing for the new season.

Let’s start from the market: the managing director Blazquez said that he has received many requests for her but that he has rejected them all. Is he happy he stayed?

«Of course yes, I have a contract with Genoa and I’m very happy to wear this shirt, I can’t wait to get back to playing in Serie A with the Grifone. We earned it with a great season and we want to stay there».

He played for the national team up until a few weeks ago and started his training camp a few days late but he’s already one of the fittest.

«I never stopped training, even on vacation. I feel good, I really want to have a great season. And I would like to be able to score a few more goals, also to give the team a hand in this season which promises to be very demanding».

What has changed with Gilardino?

«It gave me more freedom, it changed my role and way of playing. The coach was a great striker and he is helping me a lot to understand which are the right movements to make on the pitch, which ones are able to make me perform at my best. He gives me many options, then it’s up to me on the pitch to choose the best one for the team each time ».

Gudmundsson with sisters, soccer player Katla is at right

What role do you feel best in?

«I like playing between the lines, between midfield and attack, moving between the lines. As number 10 but also as a second striker, as I’ve been doing in recent months here at Genoa».

What do you expect from Serie A?

«In Serie B we were used to commanding the game, imposing ourselves, having possession of the ball. In Serie A we will have many matches in which we won’t be in control of the game, especially when we face the big teams. We have to be good at adapting quickly, at changing mentality».

Many fans met her in Corso Italia, to swim even during the winter. Don’t you mind freezing water?

«No, in fact I like it. And then I’ve always done it in Reykjavik too, even in recent weeks when it was 8 degrees. If one is used to the sea of ​​Iceland, then a dip in the Mediterranean is nothing…».



Gudmundsson is about to dive into the Icelandic sea

Platinum blonde hair for a bet?

«We talked about it last season and with Hefti we kept our commitment. Instead Morten (Frendrup) stabbed us in the back, he pulled back… ».

How much did playing basketball as a kid help you?

«Since I was a child I have played many sports, not just basketball. And I did it to improve movement and coordination, I think all of this shows in my way of playing».

A family of footballers, his fate was inevitable right?

«Great-grandfather, grandfather, father, mother: all footballers and all nationals. Now my sister Katla, who plays for the Under 16 of Iceland, is joining us».

Speaking of Iceland: It is among the three nations with the happiest populations in the world. How do you explain it?

“Winter is long, it’s dark for a long time. And then you have to smile and take in the good things in life. Like Genoa».