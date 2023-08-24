Genoa – Albert Gudmundsson continues to train with Genoa and in the meantime responds to the accusation of sexual harassment made known yesterday and which will cost him the suspension from the national team. “I am innocent of the charges brought against me. I won’t comment further while the case is under investigation,” the Icelandic striker said. to Genoa from January 2022. The accusation comes from a 24-year-old woman, the facts would go back to the past months when the player was in Iceland on vacation