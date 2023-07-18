The Cruz Azul team is experiencing a difficult moment at the start of the 2023 Opening Tournament, where they have not been able to win and have already added three consecutive setbacks.
Errors on the field of play have been costly and the situation is not easy for the sky-blues and for the coach Ricardo Ferretti.
Now, another concern has arrived for the Brazilian strategist, who is uncertain about who to put under the three sticks.
the goalkeeper sebastian jury He made a blunder in the game against Toluca, when he touched the ball on the outskirts of the area, which led to his expulsion and the goal for the rival team. For his part, Andres Gudino He had a discreet performance in the match against Xolos, and everything seems to indicate that he doesn’t end up convincing ‘Tuca’.
According to information from the journalist Adrián Esparza Oteo, Ferretti will seek to rotate the goalkeepers in the two-game tournament.
More Mexican soccer news:
“Ricardo Ferretti mentions that Sebastián Jurado and Andrés Gudiño will be taking turns in the goal. Two parties and two parties“he commented.
With this news, it is expected that for the game next Friday in the Leagues Cup where they will face Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, the one who could go to the goal is Sebastián Jurado.
For now, this Friday’s game in the city of Fort Lauderdale will be played at 6:00 p.m. Mexico City time, in a match that will steal the spotlight for the debut of the Argentine star.
#Gudiño #Jury #dilemma #Tuca #Cruz #Azul #goal
Leave a Reply