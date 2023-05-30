Straight

Nemanja Gudelj (Belgrade, Serbia; 31 years old) was a few months away from starting paternity. But his wife, Anastasia, almost six months pregnant with a girl, lost the baby she was expecting. The player told it this Monday night on his Instagram account, in a story: “We have bad news, but we know that we will count on your support and understanding. To our great sadness, Anastasia and I lost our baby. This is a painful time for us, but our love will conquer this too.” With that brief message and a few hours after embarking on Sevilla’s expedition to Budapest, where his team will play the Europa League final against Roma on Wednesday (9:00 p.m., Movistar), the midfielder explained to the world one of the worst news of his life.

Despite the pain, this Tuesday, the player boarded the plane with his teammates. Just six days ago, Gudelj himself told this newspaper how excited he was to be a father, and reflected on the value of family and health, because two months ago his brother, Dragisa, a Córdoba player, suffered a ventricular tachycardia that caused a cardiac arrest during a match. “Family, religion and health are more important things than football. Now I am also waiting for my first daughter and after what happened with my brother you realize that the health of the people you love is very important”, Nemanja said in a conversation with EL PAÍS less than a week ago.

Also traveling on the flight to Budapest was Dragisa, a 25-year-old defender who collapsed on March 26 in a First Federation clash against Racing de Ferrol. He was revived on the pitch and saved his life. During the Europa League quarterfinal tie against Manchester United, Christian Eriksen, the Danish player who suffered the same problem as Dragisa during last Euro Cup, chatted with Nemanja and worried about the state of his family. He will play football again thanks to a defibrillator in his heart.

The life of the Gudelj is full of obstacles, of blows. The father, Nebojša Gudelj, was a professional soccer player and fled the war in his country, Serbia, where his brother lost his life. He came to Spain to play for Logroñés in 1994, from Partizán Belgrade. His wife, Nemanja’s mother, was a basketball player. The marriage forged a footballer who takes care of himself to the extreme and enjoys his profession. Against Roma, he will have the chance to win his second Europa League after 2020.

“My mother taught me to take care of my diet since I was little. My father did the rest. He played in Spain, at Logroñés, and forged me as an athlete. He instilled in me great discipline and he made it clear to me: without training more than the rest, you can never stand out. He was demanding, he got the most out of me. He took me to the forest to train, to run with him, he taught me a lot. Not only physically, but also tactically to know how to play in different positions. If I am a footballer, it is also thanks to them”, Gudelj detailed a few days ago.

The Sevilla midfielder, at the club since 2019, has already played another Europa League final, the 2020 one against Inter Milan, but that was behind closed doors, due to the coronavirus pandemic. This Wednesday’s will also be special for recovering the warmth of the public and for the history of overcoming the Serbian. Those from Mendilibar will feel supported by 14,000 Sevilla fans who are expected to travel to Budapest, venue for the final. “In 2020 we beat Manchester United and Inter, it was also very nice. The strength of this team in this competition is incredible because there is a special connection. But the big difference in this final lies in our fans, who will be able to be in Budapest. That last victory (in Cologne) was marked by the pandemic. Now ours will be with us. It will be different. We want this Cup”, clarifies Gudelj, a physical marvel, about to renew with Sevilla, with whom he has played everything this year.

Monchi, Sevilla’s sports director: he is clear, Nemanja is the footballer with the most minutes played (4,298 in all competitions) and has participated in 51 games, the most of the entire squad. What is behind this amazing regularity of the Serbian international? An almost Spartan dedication to football. “I changed my diet seven years ago. I say that I am vegan so that it is understood. Food is everything. Being correct helps you compete and recover. I don’t eat meat or fish, I don’t drink milk, I don’t eat cheese or products of this type”, clarifies the footballer.

Gudelj has a personal cook at home, where he lives with his entire family, including his little sister, who is a tennis player. The chef, whom Gudelj brought from China, where he played two seasons from Ajax, cooks for everyone. Back in Europe again, the player signed for Sporting Lisbon and, one season later, Monchi brought him from Portugal to put him under the command of Julen Lopetegui. After three courses in which he was a good substitute, the explosion has come to him in the current one, convulsed for his team, which fooled around with relegation until Mendilibar brought some order and calm to the team, whose strength also resides in the example of guys like Gudelj, example of resilience.

Gudelj, in the center of the image, trains with his teammates in Budapest.

Now, just a few months later, the season can have a great ending: eleventh place in LaLiga and finalist in the Europa League. “I always tried to give my best. I had a bad time in the third season, the last one, when they didn’t sign me up for the Champions League and I was more outside than inside. I thought about going out. Everything changed after a talk before the winter market with Lopetegui. He told me that he was going to need me because of the team’s casualties and I started playing defense in the second round of last season. Since then, I have not stopped ”, clarifies the Serbian, transferable in the summer and now a mainstay of Sevilla. A Sevilla that looks in his mirror.

Gudelj has been a fixture for Lopetegui, Sampaoli and now Mendilibar, the coach who has changed the face of Sevilla. He has gone from fighting for permanence to traveling to Budapest after eliminating Manchester United and Juventus. Gudelj is clear about the reasons for the success of Mendi. “She has touched on things that were important at this time. And then, he has given us very Sevilla football, like the one we want to see here. A high-pressure football, to dominate in the opponent’s field, to finish off a lot and finish the plays. Few touches in their own field and more dominance in the opponent’s, always trying to finish the plays. A football that our people appreciate very much, ”proclaims Gudelj, who will play with the pain of losing his daughter and that he will meet one of the footballers he most admires in Roma. His compatriot Matic.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.