Largo weekend for a Sevilla who receives the Mallorca on Monday 24 and in that appointment he wants to be GUDELJwho has finally seen joining the group training scheduled for this Saturday, two dates just to start football at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán from 9:00 p.m. on that Monday. For this appointment it is reiterated that the nervion club can count Both Badé and Saulthat had to comply with sanction against Valladolid, where the Sevillists were lavishly higher than the Pucelano team in the most round victory of the season (0-4). Juanlu, twice, in addition to Isaac and Lukebakio were the authors of the many in a blanquirroja key.

He aspires to get to that meeting, although he will not do so in full physical faculties due Saturday has been seen to participate in the scheduled work on the mat of the José Ramón Cisneros Palacios sports city, under the orders already of García Pimientawhich will now evaluate to know how long Gudelj is to compete.

It should be remembered that several key troops are still missing in the Blanquirroja template such as cases of Akor Adams and Lokonga, beyond Nianzouall immersed in the recovery of their ailments. What is clear is that these three men will be low for the match against the Bermellón team corresponding to the 25th day of LaLiga Ea Sports, where the Sevillists intend to make their great victory in Valladolid, knowing that those of Arrasate land in Nervión after having added three equally thanks to his triumph against Las Palmas in Gran Canaria with a double of Muriqi (3-1).