03/16/2025



Updated at 12:27.





He Seville FC He has offered the list of summoned for the match that this afternoon will measure Athletic Club in Bilbao at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium at 16.15. The duel, corresponding to the 28th day of LaLiga EA Sports, will prove the good Sevillista line after beating in San Sebastián and his desire to approach the positions that give access to Europe.

The main novelties in the Sevillist call are the returns of Gudelj and Akor Adamsthat the last encounters for injury were lost. There is also Vargas, who could not act in that game from the beginning and only had a few minutes at the end and that during the week he traveled to Germany to review some problems that he suffers in the hip. There is also Kike Salas, which on Thursday could not work with the team for an overload.

In this way, García pepper only can not count on Nianzou among the players of the first squad since the central has a long -term injury. It should be remembered that in this meeting they are warned of suspension GUDELJ, SOW, LOKONGA AND AGOUME and that the next league duel is the derby against Betis on March 30.

Sevilla FC, then, will face the clash against Athletic with The following 24 playersof which one will finally stay out: Nyland, Álvaro Ferllo, Alberto Flores, Juanlu, Carmona, Badé, Gudelj, Marcao, Ramón Martínez, Kike Salas, Pedrosa, Angumé, Lokonga, Sow, Saúl, Manu Bueno, Suso, Lukebakio, Ejke, Idumbo, Vagas, Akor Adams and Isaac.