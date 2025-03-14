



He Seville You are receiving with happiness the International calls of some of his players. The last to join the list of expeditionaries have been Kike Salas and Juanluwho will defend the colors of the Spanish Sub-21 teamconfirming his good moment in form and his relevance in his own coach’s plans, García Pimienta. It has also been known this Friday that Nemanja Gudelj You must go with the Serbia selection. The Sevilla midfielder has just left the injury and never like to have players who have just suffered a physical accident, although here the club has to say little. You must expect your captain to finish recovering in your country.

And it is not just any party that awaits you around the break of selections, with the derby of the Benito Villamarín pointing on the horizon. He Sevilla coach You will not be able to count on some of its headlines for the preparation of this party. The last to be officially summoned by his selection has been his top scorer, Dodi Lukebakioa regular in the list of Belgium.

Other calls have been the two Swiss (Vargas and Sow), The Norwegian Nyland and the French I trimmedwho goes with the sub-21 team of his country, where he has become a captain. Another player selectable by France, such as Badébut in this case the absolute, has not been taken into account on this occasion by Didier Deschamps. Nor the Nigerians Akor Adams and Ejukethat they did enter a first prelist. Sevilla is now focused on the match against the Athletic. The time will come to sit down to prepare the Derbiwith the pieces that you can arrange García Pimienta.