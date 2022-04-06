The situation of Nemanja Gudelj ha changed drastically in Seville. The Serbian midfielder was one of the players on the ramp Exit in summer and although he stayed in Nervión, he went with Idrissi one of the players who was left without a card to play the Champions League. Now, greatly benefited by the plague of injuries of the team, it has been headline in the last eight matches and opposes extending his contract, which ends in June 2023.

The problems in defense of Lopetegui’s men have forced the Basque to use Gudelj as central. And the Serbian has responded. He grabbed the shirt at half-time in the derby substituting Diego Carlos and since then he has been headline in league matches against Alavés, Rayo, Real Sociedad and Barcelonaand in the tie against Westham.

Gudelj arrived at Sevilla in the summer of 2019 after terminating his contract with him Guangzhou Evergrande from China. signed for four seasons and has always been used as a resource from the bench to give rest to Fernando. However, Gudelj is an important piece in the Sevilla dressing room, so despite his secondary role, his weight in the group and his latest performances make the parties value lengthen a bond Which ends in just over a year.