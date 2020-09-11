Patrizia Reggiani, the black widow from Italy, was convicted of ordering the homicide of her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci in 1995 and spent 16 years in jail. When she got here out and a decide awarded her a life pension of 1 million euros a yr from the heritage of the legendary exponent of the style home, she engaged in a relentless battle together with her daughters for the multimillion-dollar inheritance. Now, Girl gucci, as she calls herself and as she is understood within the transalpine nation, hardened in controversy and identified for her eccentricities -like strolling with a parrot on her shoulder-, she has taken out the white handkerchief to place an finish to the open dispute together with her daughters. She is keen to bury the hatchet and quit part of the legacy to sow concord within the clan.

Reggiani intends to reject the pension of 1 million euros a yr for all times, undoubtedly essentially the most controversial level of the inheritance and likewise the 26 million euros in arrears -one for every year-, which he didn’t acquire. He introduced it this Monday in an unique phone interview with the general public tv program, Storie Italiane. In return, he asks his daughters Allegra and Alessandra for a way more average month-to-month sum, which he has not specified, and to spend “a while a yr” within the spectacular household chalet in Saint Moritz, nicknamed L’oiseau bleu: an imposing picket mansion, inbuilt some of the unique areas of the Swiss enclave and that Maurizio inherited from his father, Rodolfo Gucci, actor and son of Guccio Gucci, the founding father of the emblematic vogue model. Patrizia additionally needs to see her grandchildren, with whom till now she has no relationship and to have the ability to take pleasure in a minimum of one month a yr, at her alternative, the household sailboat, the Creole. Reggeni calls him his “third daughter.” “I’ve achieved it utterly” he says and provides: “the chalet and the boat have an affective worth”.

On October 10, each events should research the proposal earlier than the Swiss conciliation authorities, as confirmed to the identical Italian program by Reggiani’s lawyer, Daniele Pizzi. The lawyer defined that Patrizia “eagerly awaits” a reconciliation together with her daughters and that she is bound that they can even attain “a concrete sign.” He has additionally acknowledged that the widow’s provide is simply geared toward “rebuilding household ties”, he has identified that his consumer doesn’t ask for the property of both the boat or the home, however solely the potential of utilizing them and, he provides, that he she would love her two daughters to “handle her”.

The grim historical past of the Gucci saga, spiced with glamor, violence, betrayal and ambition started in Milan in 1995 with the homicide of the inheritor to the style home, Maurizio Gucci. Successful man associated to the mafia and employed by his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, fired 4 pictures within the again on the doorways of his home within the Italian capital of vogue. Gucci and Reggiani acquired married in 1973 and after 12 years of relationship he informed her he was occurring a enterprise journey and by no means got here again. He deserted her for a youthful lady. In 1991 they signed the divorce, with a succulent separation settlement: a million euros per yr for all times. Years in jail had saved him locked down.

Final yr, in an surprising script twist, the Milan Courtroom of Enchantment awarded the black widow from Italy, the life compensation that she had agreed together with her late ex-husband, contemplating that having ordered the homicide of the wealthy inheritor was not sufficient to overturn the settlement. Since then, the struggle between the heiresses of the Gucci empire has raged. His daughters, who handle the large Gucci property, appealed the sentence and for the second Reggiani has not been capable of launch his fortune. As well as, a brand new and controversial character entered the scene: Patrizia’s mom, Silvana Barbero, 90, who summoned her to courtroom to disqualify her and appoint an administrator to handle the belongings she hopes to inherit, after a number of cross-statements within the tv units.

Since then they’ve each lived in the identical home in Milan and now Patrizia needs to make peace together with her mom as properly. She confessed within the Rai program that she lives with a pension of 300 or 400 euros per thirty days. “My mom has additionally insisted on not giving me any cash,” she claimed. However “the connection between a mom and daughter can all the time be introduced again collectively,” she stated. When the reporter requested her if her time in jail modified her, the singular Patrizia, genius and determine, was clear: “No, not at all, I used to be all the time the queen of San Vittore,” he stated in reference to the Milanese jail within the one who served time, which she referred to as Saint Victor Residence and during which she took care of her vegetation and a ferret that was discovered as a pet behind bars.