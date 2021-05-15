After unleashing euphoria among soccer fans in Mexico, the second edition of the eLiga MX was involved in a great controversy. Although it was projected as a professional tournament, the Mazatlan FC decided to hire a couple of streamers, Gucciha Y Viko Red, as their representatives.

Contrary to the rest of the 17 teams, the Gunboats they did not have professional players from FIFA in their lineup. This caused Gucciha, who played the first two days of the tournament, was beaten by her rivals on the virtual pitch.

The player of the Mazatlan FC, Alejandra Zamudio, did not have the necessary level to face the competition and received a number of goals against Tigers Y saint Louis. That unleashed most of the fans of FIFA and soccer will turn against her, with macho and misogynistic comments.

Little did they worry about knowing the context of their signing. They also did not care how he started to enjoy video games or his career as a streamer.

Gucciha emerged as a Smash Bros. Ultimate player

Alejandra Zamudio Carvajal She was born in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, on December 29, 1996. From a very young age, she discovered her love for video games thanks to her family. He always played with his brother, but little by little he began to define his own tastes for games like Tibia Y Smash bros.

With the arrival of Smash Ultimate, Gucciha began to discover the competitive scene of this title of Nintendo switch. Being from Mazatlan, had easy access to the tournament Delfino Maza, one of the most important nationwide.

It was there that he met the community of Smash in Mexico and began to join it. Smash factor, the main organization of this scene in our country, named it its official streamer in the middle of last year, fulfilling a goal that it acquired since it discovered Pokimane. Since then, she has become one of the most prominent and beloved players by smashers.

His arrival at Mazatlán FC was like a dream come true

Before his signing for the Cañoneros team for the MX eLiga was revealed, Gucciha shared on social media that he had finally signed his first contract within the esports industry. At that time, she was full of enthusiasm and enthusiasm.

Despite being part of teams like Smash factor Y Chemical Quarks, arriving at Mazatlan FC it meant another step towards professionalism in his career. The offer came to him thanks to his transmissions on Twitch, where his community grows more and more and develops its potential of other games such as Fortnite.

However, he did not dimension the fact that he was going to face FIFA Pro Players in the MX eLiga and what FIFA 21 it was a game he didn’t specialize in. That caused the Mazatlan FC emergency sign a new player, Ailin Escobar, who would be in charge of facing the rest of the parties in a better way.

Gucciha now remains as a substitute for the Gunboats, although she remains determined to fulfill her dream of growing in the esports and video game industry.

‘Do not close doors. It does not take only skill to control, but the desire to pursue your dream and carry out what was not thought possible, making an effort not to give up without trying things first.‘he said in interview with Gamers Unite.

