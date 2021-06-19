Gucci, which continues to celebrate the centenary of the birth of the maison, in these hours has decided to give life to a pop sneakers dedicated to basketball which is also made of a vegan and completely sustainable fabric.

With the wise guidance of Alessandro Michele the maison Gucci continue to give to his own buyers wonderful pieces which symbolize the freedom of expression and the creativity.

The company recently made a shoe inspired by the world of basketball, characterized by a silhouette it comes from footwear gods baskets and from one upper composed by different colored panels that are so reminiscent of the style of the years 80s and 90s.

Finishes fluorescent, stitching massive, rubber colorful and the inevitable logos, there double G and the inscription “Gucci”, contribute to the style vintage of the footwear which, however, is made even more particular by the material that the composes.

Read also: Gucci: the new sneakers at 12 dollars

Is called Demeter and it is a skin completely vegan!

Demetra: the new material developed by Gucci

After two years of research, the technical department and the craftsmen Gucci have managed to develop a material that is very similar to the real leather. The leather in question is soft just like the one of origin animal and from touch and to view it appears equally luxurious.

“In the year of our centenary, Demeter represents the meeting point between our vision of beauty and of quality it’s ours desire of innovate. A new material which, starting from ours skills is know-how, contributes to the development of a innovative future“.

he has declared Marco Bizzarri, President and CEO of Gucci, telling about this material completely animal-free and sustainable, largely derived from bio-based renewable sources manufactured in Italy.

The line Gucci Basket is already available online and will soon land in Gucci Pin, the temporary stores that allow buyers to undertake a unique experience is immersive. You are ready to leave conquer?