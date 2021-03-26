E.s is a romantic scene. Adam Driver lifts Lady Gaga into a small wooden boat, he supports her legs with one arm, the other he has wrapped around her waist. The water glistens in the sun as Driver sets off and kisses are exchanged in the middle of Lake Como. He wears a white turtleneck sweater under his blue jacket, she wears a beige checked trench coat over a patterned dress, plus the light brown moccasins, from Gucci of course.

The two are shooting “The House of Gucci” together with director Ridley Scott in Italy these days. Driver takes on the role of the Gucci heir Maurizio, Lady Gaga plays his wife, Patrizia Reggiani – she will later commission the murder of him.

The film about the family who once stood behind the luxury brand is already under discussion. The Italian press followed the shooting at every turn, and the photos from the set already bring the glamor of the seventies and eighties to life: beautiful clothes, opulent jewelry – and these hairstyles!

There are also two main actors who have each been nominated for an Oscar. Al Pacino and Jared Leto slip into the roles of other family members. The story couldn’t have been better imagined in Hollywood either. The film is based on the family biography of the same name of the former “Women’s Wear Daily” correspondent Sara Gay Forden, who in 2000 reconstructed the rise and fall of the Guccis.

The whole family worked

In 1921, Guccio Gucci, who worked as a lift boy in his youth, opened a small leather goods shop with his wife in Florence. He had good taste, value quality and fair prices, and opened a second shop two years later. His children also helped: Grimalda, the first-born, looked after the branch in Florence. Aldo, the eldest son, drove the company’s expansion to Rome and later abroad. Rodolfo managed the new branch in Milan, designed bags and the Flora scarf, while Vasco ran the Gucci factory near Florence.

The family structure was patriarchal, the focus was on the company, Guccio Gucci was in charge. Every time a grandchild was born, he is said to have said: “Let it smell on a piece of leather, it is the smell of the future.” When Guccio Gucci died, his son Aldo had just opened the first store in New York and followed his father to the post of head of the company. The first legal dispute arose promptly: In contrast to her three brothers, Grimalda Gucci did not inherit any shares in the company – because she was a woman. Also in the next generations: disputes, in which Gucci handbags sometimes flew, sometimes ended in court. While Aldo Gucci argued with his sons about going it alone in business, Rodolfo Gucci disagreed with Maurizio’s relationship with Patrizia Reggiani.



It should have been great love: Maurizio Gucci and Patrizia Reggiani 1972

The couple met at a party in the early 1970s. Maurizio Gucci was enraptured by Reggiani’s beauty. Reggiani, a spoiled young woman, was interested in money and status – and fell in love with the young Gucci. Rodolfo Gucci, however, distrusted Reggiani and even threw Maurizio out of the house. However, the couple stayed together and married in 1972. Eventually, Aldo Gucci brought his nephew back to Gucci. He did not trust his sons to take over the leadership later. Maurizio Gucci moved with his wife to the American corporate headquarters in New York. Reggiani made a name for herself there as “Lady Gucci” with her luxurious lifestyle and snobbish sayings: “I would rather cry in a Rolls than sit happily on a bike.”