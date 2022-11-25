Fashion, earthquake in Gucci: who after Alessandro Michele? The names in contention

The farewell of Alexander Michael turn the risky of appointments: who will take the place of the former creative director? According to what writes the Messenger the chair of Michele could take it Mary Grace CloseToday at Dior where he would not live an idyllic situation. But there would also be Richard Tisciex Burberry, e Phoebe Philoout of contention since 2017 after the farewell to Cèline-e Alexander Michael what will it be? There could be two ways: according to what the Messenger there are those who hope that he will found his own brand, even if it is not an easy bet: for example, his illustrious predecessor Tom Ford has recently sold his creature to Estee Lauder And Raf Simons he thought it was time to close his own. But there are also those who would see it well in renewing Chanel, undermining it Virginie Viard and bringing a mood beyond the Alps, which, perhaps, Coco Chanel would watch in disbelief (and curiosity). It would be an unusual gamble for the fashion house which sees its success perpetuated thanks to a solid attachment to tradition, also because any fashion house hires Michele runs the risk of finding himself proposing an updated copy of Gucci.

