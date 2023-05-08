Gucci in the lead among the most valuable Italian brands: +10% according to the Brand Finance Italy 100

Gucci, Ferrari and Lamborghini are the three Guinness brands in Italy. According to the report Brand Finance Italy 100 2023published by Pambianco, the haute couture house is the most valuable brand, Ferrari the strongest and Lamborghini the one whose value grows the most. The marketing and financial data that consecrated the three brands date back to last autumn and attest to “a good strengthening of the attractiveness and value generated both by the Italian brands and by the Italy brand”. Compared to pre-pandemic, in fact, the main Italian brands have strengthened by two points per hundred and the monetary value has increased by 12 percent. Compared to last year the top 50 Italian brands strengthened by 1 point out of 100 and the value increased by 10%.

Contextualizing the data of the three companies with the other European brands, we note how the Italians are ahead of the French and British ones but are struggling to keep up with the Germans, who instead have recovered much faster from the post-Covid period. The gucci value it’s right in his image and reputation, as shown by i mind-boggling numbers for 2022: 17 billion thanks to a 10% increase. Its score is 86/100 and an equivalent AAA bran rating, which crown it in the top 5 of the strongest Italian brands.

Scrolling through the rankings they follow Prada in growth – climbed from 14th to 10th place – e Armani which gains two positions, while in the fall we find Ray-Ban – from tenth to 12th place – e Moncler, from 13th to 15th place. Zegna, on the other hand, enters the Italy 100 in 37th position, with a value of 1.2 billion euros and a brand strength of 66/100. Bottega Veneta instead enters among the 25 most valuable Italian brands with 17% year-over-year growth and climbing three places.

