Alessandro Michele has done it again. By desecrating the rules of the fashion industry, it monopolizes media attention and opens a parallel path, which not a few end up following. It happened a year ago when he announced that his work for Gucci would not follow the traditional division by seasons, and it happened again this Wednesday when he incorporated into his collection several pieces by Demna Gvasalia, creative director of Balenciaga and another of the great transgressors of the industry of the contemporary luxury. Thus, two of the most desired brands of the moment come together in the same product. Something unprecedented in the sector and that opens the ban on new and unexpected business models. Because, in theory at least, this seems like the perfect business move, considering that both firms belong to the Kering conglomerate of companies and therefore everything stays at home.

Four of the models that have walked for Gucci.

“I phoned Demna”, Michele recalls in a digital press conference “and I told her that I wanted to play with the codes of another brand and he found it very funny that she took their patterns and ideas to transform them into something else”. The meeting with journalists took place after the presentation of Aria, the collection with which he celebrates the centenary of the Italian house and with which he tried to escape from “empty biographical sentimentality”. He got it. The name of Guccio Cucci, founder of the brand, was only invoked to wonder what he would have thought of this project. Don’t call it collaboration, capsule collection, or appropriation. Call it “hack, raid, metamorphosis, contamination.” Call it “robbery” because Michele does it.

“I went to rob a friend’s house. Since I attended his first show there were concepts that flowed through me and I wanted to express it in some way. This flow of ideas is the soul of an industry that lives on creativity and that will never again be confined within the walls of a fashion house ”, he argued. Some of the loans were literal, such as Balenciaga’s sock-boots and Hourglass bag stamped with the logo of the two ces. Others, more conceptual: “Thinking about silhouettes and volumes, Demna’s, which originate from anatomical study, came to mind.” And from there, Balenciaga’s armed shoulder pads in tops and Gucci coats. In case this set of mirrors had not been sufficiently clear, the logos of both brands print a silver suit jacket, one of the star colors of the collection and that Michele transfers from evening dresses to daywear.

One of the dreamlike images that Gucci has released, in which a model wears a suit in which the words Gucci and Balenciaga are read.

“These experiments are not new at Gucci. Also tom [Ford] he was very good at robbing Halston. ” Like a domino, Michele also recovers “the sexual tension of Ford”, creative director of the firm from 1994 to 2004, especially when he pays tribute to the brand’s equestrian legacy by reinterpreting girths, whips and straps in a fetishistic way and combining them with lace garments and lingerie. Also by incorporating the mythical jacket suits with which the American defined the aesthetics of the nineties. All dotted with impressive pieces of high jewelry. “I wanted to sabotage the discreet charm of the bourgeoisie and the codes of male tailoring,” he argues. Whether this act of “contamination” is creatively relevant or if it responds to the wishes of the market are two different debates that only time and sales figures will clarify.

The form chosen by Michele to present this project is also controversial, but very revealing. After experimenting in recent seasons with new formats and fashion narratives –including a seven-day online festival–, the Italian returns to a traditional fashion show: with his models walking the catwalk and his flashes, which refer, on this occasion , “To classic Hollywood and its paparazzi”. Only at the end of the 15-minute video, the protagonists enter a “dark room” before emerging to a poetic feast in nature that sublimates the pandemic society’s desire to touch. “We worked with the idea that in this centenary the video should work like a bullet. We chose a more popular format so that everyone could understand it quickly and participate in our birthday party. ” That the cake should be shared with Gvasalia seems unquestionable.