Italian fashion house Gucci has been criticized on social media for shooting real tigers in a new ad campaign. This is reported Independent.

According to the publication, the luxury brand presented a promotional GucciTiger collection dedicated to the Year of the Tiger. The mentioned line includes clothes and accessories, which are printed with the image of an animal. In addition, models advertising new products posed in the studio surrounded by several tigers.

The management of the brand assured that wild animals were filmed in a safe environment for them, and the animal protection organization American Humane monitored the whole process. The company also supports The Lion’s Share Fund, a conservation organization, Gucci said.

Despite the brand’s statements, the public reacted negatively to the pictures and videos presented, which they began to write about in numerous posts on social networks. Potential buyers noted that tigers are currently listed on the “Red List” – a list of endangered species of animals compiled by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

“Stop using animals in your ads!”, “This is not normal!”, “The tiger is not a pet”, “It is unacceptable to use wild animals in advertising”, “Animals are not an accessory”, “The year of the tiger should draw attention to the problem the disappearance of tigers, and not become a reason to drag them to a photo shoot, ”users said.

Independent journalists contacted the leadership of the fashion house for an official response about what happened, but at the moment they have not received a response.

In June, a Gucci outfit was seen as an insult to an entire nation. This is a white linen dress with floral patterns from the summer collection, made in the style of a traditional South Asian kurta (loose knee-length shirt worn by both men and women). The cost of things on the website of the brand is 3500 dollars (267 thousand rubles).